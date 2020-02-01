Scotiabank Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$6.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ECN. Stephens lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 8th.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.60 on Wednesday. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.75 and a 52 week high of C$5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.65.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.48 million. Research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

