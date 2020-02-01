Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Pentair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $42.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. Pentair has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,039,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Pentair by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,970,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pentair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pentair by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 136,812 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $270,510.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

