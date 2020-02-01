Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Air Products & Chemicals, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Air Products & Chemicals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.24.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.06.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $238.71 on Thursday. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $161.06 and a 12 month high of $244.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.98. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $76,067,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3,218.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after buying an additional 111,805 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 29.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 486,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,938,000 after buying an additional 110,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.2% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 394,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,596,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

