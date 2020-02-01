Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $556.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.50. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $397.00 and a 12-month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.96.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

