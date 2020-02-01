Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €36.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.71 ($47.33).

SHL opened at €42.48 ($49.40) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of €43.03 and a 200-day moving average of €39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

