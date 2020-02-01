Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin Sells 11,922 Shares

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Liam Griffin sold 30,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $3,298,200.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $988,700.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Liam Griffin sold 15,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,445,100.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Liam Griffin sold 10,561 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,056,205.61.

On Thursday, November 7th, Liam Griffin sold 20,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,200.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

