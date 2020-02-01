Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $34,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $24,308,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 194,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 29,406 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.60.

Shares of SNA opened at $159.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

