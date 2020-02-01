Societe Generale Upgrades Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Buy

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. Basf has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $20.98.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

