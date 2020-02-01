Societe Generale Upgrades Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) to Buy

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday.

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.19. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $106.40.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

