Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €35.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.76 ($39.26).

Get Software alerts:

Shares of Software stock opened at €30.15 ($35.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Software has a 12-month low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 12-month high of €34.19 ($39.76). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.19.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.