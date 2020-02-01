Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Trading Up 0.7%

Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00, approximately 2,997 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Southwest Georgia Financial stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,963 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.39% of Southwest Georgia Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Southwest Georgia Financial Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB)

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and governmental customers. The company operates through four segments: Retail and Commercial Banking Services, Insurance Services, Wealth Strategies Services, and Financial Management Services.

