Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares were down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.51, approximately 438,021 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,562,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

