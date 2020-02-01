SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Receives $10.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SPTN opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.71 million, a PE ratio of -32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SpartanNash by 4.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SpartanNash by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in SpartanNash by 531.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SpartanNash by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.