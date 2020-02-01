SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Lowered by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $365.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.25. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $328.72 and a 12-month high of $383.41.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

