Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.18 and last traded at $32.87, approximately 9,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 16,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

