STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STE) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for STEP Energy Services in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$178.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.53 million.

