TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Barings LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $976,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,610,001,000 after acquiring an additional 698,506 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 41.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 472.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 98,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 81,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $79.53 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.