The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DRI opened at $116.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.93. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $104.25 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.