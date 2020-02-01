Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Trading Down 2.9%

Theratechnologies Inc (TSE:TH) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.63, approximately 134,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 85,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.74.

TH has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.76. The firm has a market cap of $273.95 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

