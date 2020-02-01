Transatlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) Trading Down 70.7%

Transatlantic Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:TACI)’s stock price was down 70.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 107 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Transatlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI)

Transatlantic Capital Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc in May 2014.

