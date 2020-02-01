TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) VP Robert S. Henderson Sells 10,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $643.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $603.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $547.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.90 and a 12-month high of $667.29. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $32.50 per share. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $584.00 to $623.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.08.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

