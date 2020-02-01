Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Travelzoo an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 31.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 29.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 42.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $131.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

