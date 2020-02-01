Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

TROX opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Tronox has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

