ValuEngine Downgrades CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CPSH stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 72.01%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

