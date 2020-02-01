ValuEngine Lowers Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to Sell

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $23.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.62. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Citi Trends by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Citi Trends by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Citi Trends by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Citi Trends by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

