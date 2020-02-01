ValuEngine Lowers Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HLT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $113.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. JS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.