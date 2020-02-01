ValuEngine Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.02.

NYSE INFY opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Infosys’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Infosys by 414.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289,108 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,411,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844,235 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Infosys by 2,284.5% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,061,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681,209 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 662.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth $20,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

