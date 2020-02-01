Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Cut by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 247,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 208,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 832,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,143,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $59.44 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

