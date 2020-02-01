Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 832,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.7% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $51,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,829,887,000 after purchasing an additional 509,082 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,020,981,000 after purchasing an additional 83,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,719,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $465,976,000 after purchasing an additional 273,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nomura cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.48.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

