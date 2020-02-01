Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.75 price target on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Victoria Gold to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Victoria Gold stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56. Victoria Gold has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.03.

About Victoria Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

