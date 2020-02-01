Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 264,426 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,556,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.80%. The company had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 115,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

