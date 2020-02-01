Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 135 by UBS Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 135 target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a SEK 126 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 162.40.

Shares of Volvo stock opened at SEK 165.30 on Thursday. Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is SEK 156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is SEK 145.11.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

