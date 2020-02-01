Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €57.00 ($66.28) price target from equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.20 ($68.84) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €51.30 ($59.65) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €54.04 ($62.84).

Shares of VNA opened at €51.54 ($59.93) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.38. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €41.59 ($48.36) and a 12-month high of €51.90 ($60.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion and a PE ratio of 28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

