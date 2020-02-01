Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $26.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

VYGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

In related news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 3,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $41,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $143,018.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,557 shares of company stock valued at $234,562 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after buying an additional 202,283 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.47.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

