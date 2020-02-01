WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average of $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $71.02 and a twelve month high of $101.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

