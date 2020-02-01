Wedbush Weighs in on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 156.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 226.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 103,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23,495 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 127,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock worth $15,382,733 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

