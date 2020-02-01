William Blair Comments on Facebook, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2021 earnings at $10.95 EPS.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,004,233,000 after buying an additional 142,716 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Facebook by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,166,891,000 after buying an additional 466,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Facebook by 3.7% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

