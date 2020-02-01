Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

WLTW opened at $211.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.56. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $215.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.78.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

