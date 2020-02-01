Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.70

Wishbone Gold PLC (LON:WSBN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 60100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $498,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. It also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

