Workiva (NYSE:WK) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.27. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.11.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.32 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,184.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,032.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $707,863. 18.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Workiva by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

