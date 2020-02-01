Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.35 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WRTC. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Wrap Technologies stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79. Wrap Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

In other Wrap Technologies news, major shareholder Scot Cohen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,503,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,774 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

