Xilinx, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xilinx in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.22.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $84.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Xilinx by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,490 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 1,311.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 210,020 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 195,145 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Xilinx by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

