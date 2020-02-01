XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

XXL Energy Corp (CVE:XL) shares rose 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15.

About XXL Energy (CVE:XL)

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

