Zacks: ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($1.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ConturaEnergyInc . an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $525.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Jason E. Whitehead acquired 13,000 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $98,150.00. Also, CEO David J. Stetson acquired 7,500 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,000 shares of company stock worth $170,625.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 123.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,747,000 after acquiring an additional 986,444 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,460,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,812,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConturaEnergyInc . by 34.9% during the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 302,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 78,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConturaEnergyInc . during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

