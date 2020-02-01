Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARMK. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aramark from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.82.

ARMK stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Aramark has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other Aramark news, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

