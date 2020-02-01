Zacks Investment Research Lowers Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ELY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.69.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 48.5% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 81,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 26,660 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,605,000 after buying an additional 1,152,128 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 155.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 88,102 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

