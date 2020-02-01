Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.49% of Zoetis worth $310,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

In related news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,789.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,278.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $84.64 and a 12 month high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

