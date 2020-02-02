24,850 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Acquired by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%.

