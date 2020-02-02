3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.92.

NYSE MMM opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. 3M has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,828,000 after buying an additional 61,622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,158,000 after buying an additional 129,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

