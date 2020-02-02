4,000 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.23.

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $20.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $303,618.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

